Juventus to offer midfield star Vidal new deal

The Chile international has starred for Juventus ever since switching from Bayer Leverkusen in 2011, and played a big part in the club's back-to-back Serie A titles over the past two seasons.

Vidal scored 15 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Juve last term and his form attracted the likes of Real Madrid over the close-season.

But Vidal is likely to stay in Italy after Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has revealed his efforts are set to be rewarded with a contract extension.

Marotta told Tuttosport: "Vidal arrived in Turin and the move was met with some scepticism.

"But he has done very well and now he should be rewarded.

"There have been big clubs in Europe interested in him, but in the coming weeks, his contract will be prolonged and economically adequate."

Vidal's current contract at Juventus expires in 2016.