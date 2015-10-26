Juventus' Pereyra out until December with thigh injury

Juventus winger Roberto Pereyra is set to spend more than a month on the sidelines due to a thigh problem.

Pereyra was substituted eight minutes before half-time in Sunday’s 2-0 Serie A win over Atalanta and a statement on Juve's official website confirmed the extent of the damage, which means the 24-year-old will miss Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Colombia next month.

"Diagnostic tests carried out this morning showed a lesion of the second degree of the semimembranosus muscle, with healing time required for about 40 days," the statement read.

Kwadwo Asamoah came on to replace Pereyra but fared little better than his team-mate, sustaining a hamstring strain that Juventus forecast will keep the Ghana international out for 20 days.

Juventus travel to Sassuolo on Wednesday in Serie A before Saturday's derby showdown with Torino.