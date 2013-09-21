Juventus rest Buffon for Verona clash

Buffon will sit out the champions' home clash against the newly promoted club on Sunday in the middle of a busy period where they play five matches in 15 days.

The veteran goalkeeper - who has played for Juventus since 2001 - has conceded just three goals in five matches this season.

Back-up Marco Storari will deputise for the 35-year-old in Turin and Conte says the switch is simply down to rotation.

He said: "Storari will start tomorrow. The whole squad needs to be involved if we want to be competitive.

"It's only right for me to rotate the side, and those who work hard during the week deserve the opportunity to play.

"The choice of players is decided by all of us together as a club. We support them and work with them as a group."

Conte added that Italy international midfielder Claudio Marchisio will be available for selection on Sunday after returning from a knee injury.

Juventus - who are unbeaten this season - are aiming to win their third successive Serie A title.

They will be without Simone Pepe for Saturday's match though, as his recovery from a thigh problem continues, while Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres (knee) also remains sidelined.