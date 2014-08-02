Juventus seal Romulo loan deal from Verona

The 27-year-old has joined on a season-long loan for a fee of €1 million.

As part of the deal, Juventus have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the 2014-15 campaign for €6 million, which would be paid over the course of three years.

Verona only acquired full ownership of Romulo last month following a hugely impressive loan period with the club.

The former Fiorentina man made 33 appearances in that spell, scoring six goals.

Romulo was called into Italy's provisional 30-man squad for the World Cup but was omitted by coach Cesare Prandelli​ prior to their unsuccessful campaign.

He will now link up with Juve as they bid to claim a fourth consecutive Serie A title under new coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Juve have recruited extensively in the transfer window, bringing the likes of Alvaro Morata, Patrice Evra and promising former Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Kingsley Coman to Turin.