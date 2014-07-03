Juventus secure Marrone, Peluso joins Sassuolo
Juventus have purchased the full transfer rights to Luca Marrone from Sassuolo, while Federico Peluso heads in the opposite direction.
Marrone spent last season at Sassuolo on a co-ownership deal, but the 24-year-old will now return to the Juventus Stadium.
The Turin side have paid €5 million for full ownership of the midfielder, with Marrone - who has represented Italy at Under-21 level - signing a five-year contract with the Serie A champions.
"Juventus Football Club and Sassuolo have today reached an agreement on two transfer deals concerning Luca Marrone and Federico Peluso," read a statement on Juventus's official website.
"Marrone, who spent last season on a co-ownership agreement with the Neroverdi, will return to Juventus after the club paid a €5 million fee for the remaining 50 per cent of his transfer rights. He has signed a five-year contract."
Peluso initially joined Juventus on a six-month loan deal from Atalanta in January 2013, before making the full switch in June of the same year.
However, the left-back has failed to become a regular in Antonio Conte's starting XI, and moves to Sassuolo for a fee of €4.5 million, to be paid over three years.
