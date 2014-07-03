Juventus secure Marrone, Peluso joins Sassuolo

Marrone spent last season at Sassuolo on a co-ownership deal, but the 24-year-old will now return to the Juventus Stadium.

The Turin side have paid €5 million for full ownership of the midfielder, with Marrone - who has represented Italy at Under-21 level - signing a five-year contract with the Serie A champions.

"Juventus Football Club and Sassuolo have today reached an agreement on two transfer deals concerning Luca Marrone and Federico Peluso," read a statement on Juventus's official website.

"Marrone, who spent last season on a co-ownership agreement with the Neroverdi, will return to Juventus after the club paid a €5 million fee for the remaining 50 per cent of his transfer rights. He has signed a five-year contract."

Peluso initially joined Juventus on a six-month loan deal from Atalanta in January 2013, before making the full switch in June of the same year.

However, the left-back has failed to become a regular in Antonio Conte's starting XI, and moves to Sassuolo for a fee of €4.5 million, to be paid over three years.