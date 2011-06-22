Juventus splash out 37 million on signings

The Turin club took up their option to buy out the full contracts of Alessandro Matri, 15.5 million euros from Cagliari, and Fabio Quagliarella (pictured), 10.5 million euros from Napoli, after the strikers impressed last season in the Bianconeri colours.

And despite unconvincing performances the Serie A side also completed the signings of midfielder Simone Pepe, 7.5 million euros, and defender Marco Motta, 3.75 million euros, from Udinese.

Juve, who finished outside the European qualifying places in seventh position in Serie A, had already recruited left-back Reto Ziegler (Sampdoria) and midfielders Andrea Pirlo (AC Milan) and Michele Pazienza (Napoli) but, in frantic transfer activity since the end of the season, have so far failed to land the big-name signing their fans have been demanding.

Italian media has reported bids for Atletico Madrid's Sergio Aguero and Udinese's Alexis Sanchez, while the club has also been linked with Roma striker Mirko Vucinic and Villarreal's Giuseppe Rossi.

The absence of European football next season at Italy's most popular club has not helped their cause in transfer negotiations, but the club could soon possess extra funds to bankroll further bids following a meeting on Thursday when the board will discuss an injection of capital, reported to be around 100 million euros.

Former midfielder Antonio Conte, who replaced Luigi Delneri as Juventus coach last month, is also expected to raise more cash to build a new-look Juve by selling a number of players from a bloated squad with strikers Amauri and Vincenzo Iaquinta the most likely to depart in the summer transfer window.