Juventus struggles continue with defeat to promoted club Monza in Serie A

Juventus suffered a new low on Sunday with defeat to promoted club Monza in Serie A.

The Bianconeri have endured a difficult start to the season, with just two domestic wins ahead of this fixture and back-to-back Champions League losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica.

Juve had Angel Di Maria available again after injury and the former PSG attacker started this one, but the Argentine was sent off after 40 minutes for an elbow on Monza's Armando Izzo.

Massimiliano Allegri's side struggled with 10 men and Monza, in Serie A for the first time in their history, took the lead after 74 minutes when Christian Gytkjaer poked home at the near post following a cross from the right.

And the Denmark striker's goal turned out to be the winner for Monza as the Biancorossi held out for their first-ever victory in Italy's top flight.

Monza are owned by former Italian politician and AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi, who no doubt will have been delighted to see his side seal victory over the nation's biggest club.