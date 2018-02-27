Juventus v Atalanta rearranged for March 14

Juventus' Serie A clash with Atalanta has been rearranged for March 14.

The game was due to be held last Sunday but had to be postponed due to heavy snowfall in Turin.

Lega Serie A announced on Tuesday that the match will now take place in two weeks and kick off at 1800 local time.

Juve host Udinese on March 11 and are due to take on SPAL on March 17, in their last game before the international break.