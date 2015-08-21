Juventus v Udinese: Allegri urges patience with new-look champions

Massimiliano Allegri says it make take time for Juventus to find their rhythm as the Serie A champions prepare to start the new season against Udinese on Sunday.

Allegri's men are seeking a fifth successive Scudetto following a superb 2014-15 campaign in which they also won the Coppa Italia and reached the UEFA Champions League final.

And Juve have been extremely busy in the transfer market during the close-season.

Pablo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Roberto Pereyra and Sami Khedira are among those to join the Turin club in the transfer window, with Alex Sandro becoming their latest recruit on Friday.

But the title holders have also seen a number of players leave for pastures new, such as Arturo Vidal, Carlos Tevez and Andrea Pirlo.

All that activity has left Juve looking like a new teame, and Allegri says time will be needed for them to gel.

"We are ready for this tough season," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia. "It requires patience and balance, because we are a new team and have to find our rhythm. There is enthusiasm, though."

Juve are set to be without some key players due to injury this weekend. Alvaro Morata has a calf problem, Khedira is out with a thigh injury and Claudio Marchisio is expected to be unavailable for three weeks with a similar issue.

Manduzkic has shaken off a knee injury sustained in training and Allegri is unconcerned about the injuries affecting his side.

"There's no need to worry," he added. "Injuries happen, Morata will be back in training from Tuesday and has the chance to play against Roma in week two."

Udinese's last win over Juve came back in 2011 as they claimed a 2-1 away victory in Turin.

Since then Udinese are winless in eight meetings with Juve but Duvan Zapata - on loan at the club from Napoli - is hopeful Stefano Colantuono's men can spring a shock.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "This first game is going to be difficult, but if we do things properly we can take home points.

"We have to take to the pitch with the right mentality, doing everything that the xoach taught us in training so that we can win.

"With [Antonio] Di Natale and the other strikers we can do great things, it's important that everyone contributes to bring about the goals and the movements requested by the coach."