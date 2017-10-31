Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)

Juventus mascot Jay - a giant zebra - terrorised the streets of Lisbon to mark Halloween, sneaking up on his unsuspecting victims ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Sporting CP.

The striped character roamed the city armed with a spider on a string - a wholly unnecessary accessory given that Jay himself is several times more terrifying than the prop.

Juve shared the hilarious results on Twitter on Tuesday and we're not sure Jay will ever be allowed back into Portugal again.

You can check out the video here...

There's a zebra causing a shock on the streets of Lisbon! October 31, 2017

Elsewhere, Manchester City locked Danilo and Bernardo Silva in a spooky room and tasked them with finding a way out in 30 minutes.

It's a good job the ghosts and ghouls who haunted the room spoke Portuguese, else the duo would still be in there now.

30 minutes and counting... Can and escape the Haunted House?! October 31, 2017

Virtual terror was the order of the day at Arsenal, where Calum Chambers, David Ospina and Ainsley Maitland-Niles donned their VR goggles.

Tottenham played a game of 'What's in the Box?' with their players, and Ben Davies revelled in Kieran Trippier's misery as he took his turn.

The final box contained the head of a man you would not want to bump into in a dark alley.

What's in the box? , , & star in our special!Warning: video contains October 30, 2017

Meanwhile, at West Ham, Javier Hernandez got into the spirit to wish fans a happy Halloween.