Juve's Giovinco to join Toronto at end of season

Sebastian Giovinco will move from Italian champions Juventus to Toronto FC at the end of the season after the MLS club confirmed the deal on Monday.

The 27-year-old forward came through the youth system at the Juventus Stadium but has fallen out of favour in Turin over recent months.

Giovinco has made 130 appearances for Juve - scoring 20 goals and providing 23 assists - but will leave the club for Toronto at the end of the current campaign.

The 21-cap Italy man spoke of his excitement at agreeing the move, while stating his intention to finish strongly with Juve.

"I am excited to sign with Toronto FC today and look forward to joining the club this summer," he told his new club's official website.

"I have heard so many great things about Toronto over the years and I know that it will be a city that I feel right at home in.

"Until then, I have many things I still want to accomplish for Juventus and our fans. I will always give my heart and soul for Juve until I change shirts this summer."

Toronto completed the signing of United States forward Jozy Altidore from Sunderland last week - with Jermain Defoe going the opposite way.

Head coach Greg Vanney feels Giovinco can form an important part of Toronto's new-look side ahead of the MLS season, which gets under way in March.

"Sebastian Giovinco is a complete player with the ability to not only create but also to score goals as he's proven throughout his career in Italy," Vanney added.

"We are very excited for the 2015 season and adding another important piece to an already solid core group only makes us stronger."