K-League Preview: Busan eye double upset

With just two points from their last possible 18, Busan are struggling for form and a trip to the K-League's pacesetters is likely to be the last thing on Yoon Sung-hyo's wishlist.

Busan were denied a rare victory last time out against bottom side Incheon United following a 2-2 draw, but could become the first team to do the double over the leaders this term.

A Lim Sang-hyub brace helped Busan to a 3-1 victory over Pohang in March, but the Steelers have not lost in the league since and boast a healthy two-point cushion at the top.

A comfortable 2-0 victory against Ulsan helped maintain their lofty position and the defending champions could extend their lead if the chasing pack drop points.

Jeonbuk Motors host a Sangju Sangmu outfit who have won two of their last three outings, while Jeonnam Dragons entertain Seongnam - narrowly beaten 2-1 by Jeju United last time out.

Jeju can bolster their chances of securing a Championship Round berth and dent Seoul's hopes of doing the same when the sides meet in Seogwipo.

Nine points and three places separate the teams, with Jeju unbeaten in seven top-flight outings.

At the bottom, Incheon could move off the foot of the table if they can pick up what would be a surprise win on their trip to Suwon.

Their most recent meeting with Bluewings resulted in a 3-0 defeat, but Incheon have tasted just one defeat in the last five matches and could move level on points with Gyeongnam.

Lee Cha-Man's side welcome an out-of-sorts Ulsan team in danger of dropping out of the top six after back-to-back defeats.

Despite the five-place difference in the table, Gyeongnam sit just seven points behind Saturday's opponents.

As with the teams around them, a late-season streak of form could see a number of strugglers sneak into a top-six place.