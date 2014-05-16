K-League Preview: Seoul v Seongnam

Lee Sang-Yoon's men sit eighth in table following a stunning 3-1 win over Pohang Steelers in their last league outing nine days ago.

However, Seongnam are still seven points adrift of sixth-placed Suwon Bluewings, but can cut the gap to four with victory at Seoul in what is the last fixture before the Korean top-flight takes a near seven-week break.

But the visitors will need to reverse history if they are claim all three points and end their dismal run of results in the Korean capital.

Indeed, Seongnam have not won away from home against Seoul since 2003, although they will be boosted by their opponnts' extremely disappointing start to the campaign.

Seoul sit second bottom having claimed just two wins from 11 league games so far, displaying form that is in stark contrast to their performances last season, when they finished fourth.

Both teams have struggled in front of goal this term, with each side finding the net just six times in the league.

Only bottom club Incheon United have scored less, and with all of Seoul's defeats being settled by one goal, another tight game is to be expected at the Sangam Stadium.

A repeat of last season's 3-0 win for Seoul in the corresponding fixture would see the hosts leapfrog Seongnam, but with the visitors conceding a mere six goals in the 2014 season, replicating that triumph may prove difficult.