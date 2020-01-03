Kabasele misses out for Watford

Watford will be without defender Christian Kabasele through suspension for the FA Cup third-round tie against Tranmere.

Kabasele was sent off following a VAR review during the closing stages of the Premier League win over Wolves on New Year’s Day and following the club’s unsuccessful appeal against it, the Belgian must now serve a two-game ban.

Hornets boss Nigel Pearson will look to freshen up the side, so Domingos Quina, Andre Gray, Joao Pedro, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success, Jose Holebas and teenage winger Joe Hungbo could all feature.

Defender Kiko Femenia (hamstring) limped off against Wolves, but Adrian Mariappa is available again if needed following his own one-game ban.

Veteran defender Peter Clarke could go straight into the Tranmere team as they look to bounce back from the New Year’s Day defeat to Coventry.

Clarke signed from Fleetwood at the end of last year but was unavailable as Micky Mellon’s side fell to a 4-1 defeat.

Clarke’s arrival comes at a good time for Mellon with fellow defenders Liam Ridehalgh and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson likely to miss out again due to injury.

Meanwhile Manny Monthe is also expected to miss out with a knee injury, with George Ray continuing to deputise.