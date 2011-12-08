Kaboul warns against Spurs complacency

Spurs are currently third in the Premier League and have gone unbeaten in their last 11 games, winning 10, and taking 31 points from a possible 33.

Kaboul and club captain Ledley King have been imperious at the heart of the Spurs defence in recent weeks, forming a superb partnership that has provided the backbone for their rise up the table.

The North London side currently sit just two points behind second placed Manchester United, with a game in hand, and the Frenchman insists he wants the team to maintain their brilliant run of form throughout the season.

"It's a great achievement of course, but me and the lads are not looking at where we are now, we're looking at May," he said.

"The most important thing is to see what's going to happen at the end of the season.

"If we're second or third now and then we finish fifth or sixth in May then it will be disappointing for us, so we'll concentrate and focus on winning every game now."

Harry Redknapp’s side travel to Stoke City on Sunday in a game that will see a number of Spurs players come up against former colleagues Wilson Palacios and Peter Crouch.

And it is the beanpole striker that the 25-year-old is looking forward to coming up against on Sunday, adding:

"It's always nice to play against players that you've played with and he's going to be very tough for us on Sunday, but we have to go there and take the three points."

By Ben McAleer