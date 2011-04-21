Kahn fined for dodging customs

The 41-year-old, who played 86 times for Germany and retired in 2008, did not declare the items after returning from a trip to the United Arab Emirates.

He was caught in a customs check at Munich airport after going through the corridor for passengers with nothing to declare, the court in Landshut added.

"He had bought clothes and cufflinks worth just under 7,000 euros," said court spokesman Christoph Fellner.

The prosecution initially asked for a 350,000 euros fine.