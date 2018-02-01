Kaiserslautern seeking replacement as Strasser recovers from cardiac arrhythmia

Kaiserslautern have confirmed they are seeking a new head coach as Jeff Strasser begins his recovery after being taken to hospital during a recent 2.Bundesliga fixture.

Strasser received medical treatment in the dressing room at half-time of the game at Darmstadt last week, prompting the match to be abandoned.

After initial fears the 43-year-old had suffered a heart attack, it has subsequently been confirmed that cardiac arrhythmia was the cause for concern.

Kaiserslautern's Under-23 coach Hans Werner Moser oversaw Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf and with Strasser prescribed four to six weeks of rest, the club announced they will begin the search for a successor.

"This is a difficult situation for me. I would like to train again today, but I have to listen to the doctors and accept that this is not sensible at the moment," said Strasser.

"FCK and this task means a lot to me and I am very sorry that I cannot help FCK in the next few weeks. But I also have a great responsibility towards my wife, my children and my health.

"It is gratifying that the doctors are very confident that after a few weeks I will have recovered completely and that after the compulsory break prescribed for me I will certainly continue my career as a trainer.

"FCK must therefore protect the interests of the club and find a timely solution for the coaching position. I will gladly talk with the new coach if he wishes. It will be important that everyone, on and off the field, in the next few weeks and months, give their all to keep FCK in the division."

"The most important thing for us is that Jeff Strasser gets completely healthy again," added sporting director Boris Notzon, with the club eight points adrift at the bottom of the second tier.

"We would have liked to see him back as FCK coach as soon as possible, but of course his health is above all else in this case. We were in close liaison with Jeff Strasser all the time and made that decision together with him. We will make a timely decision on the follow-up."