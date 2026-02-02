Former Newcastle United favourite cancels contract following off-field incident

Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has departed Mexican side Club America after saying his children suffered racist abuse.

The 28-year-old joined the Mexico City-based side back in August and had played 16 games for the side, but had previously posted on social media about his family being the target of abuse.

No specific details of the incident were shared by either the player or the club, but both did acknowledge that racism was the reason for the player's departure.

Saint-Maxmin on his decision to leave Club America

The Frenchman spent five years at Newcastle United (Image credit: PA)

Posting on his Instagram Stories, the Frenchman said: "The problem is not the colour of your skin, it's the colour of your thoughts.

"I'm being attacked, not a problem - I grew up, I learned to fight against attacks... but there's one thing I will never tolerate is my kids being picked on."

Saint-Maximin netted 13 times in 124 appearances for the Magpies (Image credit: Getty)

He added that : “Protecting my children is my priority, and I will fight with all my strength to ensure that they are respected and loved, regardless of their origins or skin colour. Hatred and discrimination have no place in our society.

“I want people to understand that every human being is unique and precious, and that we must treat each other with respect and dignity. I want my children to grow up in a world where they can be themselves and where they do not have to endure absurd and meaningless behaviour that serves only to destroy and divide.”

He continued: “So, to those who dare to attack my children, I say this: you have made a mistake. I will always fight to protect my family, and no person or threat will ever scare me. The only person on this earth who scares me is God. You have a mouth now, so come and get me.”

Club America coach Andre Jardine discussed the former France youth international’s decision during a press conference.

“An act of racism occurred against his (Saint-Maximin’s) daughters” he said, as per The Athletic, before adding that this “has happened multiple times. It is something we will not tolerate, and we condemn it.”

Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from Nice in 2019 (Image credit: PA)

The club also issued a statement in support of the former Magpies favourite, which read: “We reiterate our strong condemnation of any act of discrimination and/or violence that violates human dignity, both on and off the pitch.

“We express our absolute solidarity with Allan Saint-Maximin and his family, who have the support of everyone who is part of this institution.”

Saint-Maximin joined the Mexico City-based side last summer following a year-long loan spell with Turkish side Fenerbahce. This came after a single season with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, which followed his departure from Newcastle in the summer of 2023.