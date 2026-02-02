Newcastle United issue official response to Sandro Tonali Arsenal transfer

Sandro Tonali is the subject of a report indicating Arsenal are interested in bringing the Italian to the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle have issued a firm response to the report, which originated from Sky Sport in Germany.

The club have dismissed links, allaying Newcastle fans' worst fears, that the team could lose one of their best players during the final hours of the January transfer window.

Newcastle slam Arsenal's eleventh hour bid to sign Sandro Tonali

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

According to Sky Germany, talks had taken place with a view to signing Tonali following Mikel Merino's foot injury, which will see the Spaniard ruled out for an extended period of time.

Newcastle, though, are not entertaining the prospect of selling Tonali who is a key player on Tyneside and has appeared from the start 30 times this season.

Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes celebrate in the Champions League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United have described stories claiming Arsenal have made a late attempt to sign midfielder Sandro Tonali as “stupid” and “complete rubbish.” But other than that, it’s a good story. #nufcFebruary 2, 2026

The midfielder is valued at €75 million by Transfermarkt and remains contracted at St. James' Park until June 2028.

Tonali signed for the club in 2023 before spending a lengthy period banned due to betting activity.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since returning to the fold, Tonali has demonstrated his top-level ability, winning the affections of Newcastle supporters. He has made 92 appearances for the club and scored seven goals.

There will still be one outgoing at St. James' Park on deadline day, however, as former skipper Jamaal Lascelles has reportedly been allowed to join Championship outfit Leicester City.

Newcastle do not expect to add any new faces of their own to Eddie Howe's squad.