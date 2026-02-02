Is Mikel Merino injured? Arsenal midfielder fitness update ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

With Arsenal still competing in four competitions, Mikel Arteta's squad depth is likely to be tested in the coming weeks.

On the Premier League front, the Gunners were able to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester United last weekend when they dispatched Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road and are sitting six points clear of Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side could only draw at Tottenham.

It's another big week in Arsenal's season, as they take on Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, having earned a narrow 3-2 advantage in last month's first leg. A home Premier League clash against Sunderland follows at the weekend and Arteta is set to be without an important player

Is Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino fit to face Chelsea on Tuesday?

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Midfielder Mikel Merino missed out on a place in the Arsenal squad for the first time in the Premier League this season when he failed to make 20-man selection at Elland Road, with the club now issuing an update on the 29-year-old.

Merino had suffered a foot injury during his side's defeat to Manchester United, with Arteta's initial update revealing that the Spain international would see a specialist to determine the full extent of the issue.

Mikel Arteta's side are still competiting on four fronts (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club have now confirmed that Merino has suffered a bone injury in the player's right foot and will go under the knife.

"Mikel will have surgery in the coming days and will then begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme," a club statement read.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season."

This news will come as a significant blow for Arteta, with Merino having made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, netting six goals and serving up three assists.

Merino has made 33 appearances for the Gunners this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news of the injury comes ahead of the transfer deadline at 7pm on Monday, with the club yet to bring in any new faces and instead focusing on outgoing deals.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal face something of a daunting fixture list over the next few weeks, with as many as 13 games to be played in the 46 days between Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final and next month's international break, should they continue to progress on all fronts.

It would little surprise if the club were therefore working on a last-minute loan deal in order to give Arteta the depth that he will need if he is to ensure the club maximise what is looking like an extremely promising campaign.