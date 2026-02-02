Is Bukayo Saka injured this week? Arsenal winger fitness update ahead of Chelsea Carabao Cup showdown

Arsenal bounced back in the Premier League at the weekend, as they quickly got over the home defeat to Manchester United by downing Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road.

That win - plus Manchester City's failure to beat Tottenham - means that the Gunners were able to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points as Mikel Arteta bids to end the club's two-decade wait for the title.

The win in West Yorkshire didn't come without a last-minute scare, however, as Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka pulled up in the warm-up and was withdrawn from the starting line-up.

Is Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka fit to face Chelsea on Tuesday?

Saka was replaced in the side by Noni Madueke, who provided the assist for Martin Zubimendi's opener before scoring the second following intervention from the goal accreditation panel, but with a crucial run of games coming up, there will be concern over Saka's fitness.

In his post-match press conference, Arteta explained that Saka was suffering from 'a little niggle' and was not 'comfortable' to start the game.

Saka has netted seven times and laid on seven assists this season (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have a quick turnaround this week, as Chelsea await in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, with the Gunners going into the Emirates clash with a 3-2 lead from the first leg.

A home Premier League clash against Sunderland follows on Saturday afternoon and following news that Mikel Merino is to undergo surgery on a foot injury which will rule the Spaniard out for the majority of the season, supporters will no doubt be hoping for better news regarding the England attacker.

Following the win over Leeds, Arteta was unable to give a detailed update on Saka's fitness and how long the 24-year-old could potentially miss.

“We don’t know yet,” was as much information as the Gunners boss could give.

Mikel Arteta's side are in the hunt for four trophies this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal fans will therefore have to play the waiting game to learn the extent of Saka's injury, but will be hoping that his withdrawal ahead of the Leeds match will have been largely precautionary.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal would be wise to be cautious with Saka, given his importance to the team and the busy schedule of Carabao Cup, Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League matches on their fixture list before next month's international break.

Saka, who missed time with a hamstring injury earlier in the season, has made 31 appearances, scoring seven times and registering seven assists.