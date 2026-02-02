Leeds United manager Daniel Farke's son seals top flight transfer: report

Daniel Farke is hoping to retain Leeds' Premier League status this season

Leeds and Daniel Farke may have kept their powder relatively dry this month when it comes to incoming transfers, but there appears to be movement imminent within the manager's family.

Farke's son, Luis Engelns, represents 2. Bundesliga club FC Paderborn but is now, according to reports in Germany, on the cusp of a move to a team in a higher division.

Engelns, 18, chose to take his mother's maiden name and has already taken great strides in the game, appearing over 30 times for Paderborn across all competitions.

Daniel Farke son seals Bundesliga transfer

Luis Engelns (R) celebrates scoring back in August 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player does not turn 19 until next month and could theoretically move to England, joining his father, but instead will soon be on the books of TSG Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim sit third in the table under head coach Christian Ilzer, which is the joint-highest the team has ever finished in German football. Back in 2017/18, Hoffenheim were led by current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, finishing third behind Bayern Munich and Schalke 04.

🚨💥 Luis #Engelns to TSG Hoffenheim – DONE DEAL ✔️Full agreement reached with Paderborn. Hoffenheim are signing the 18 y/o midfielder with immediate effect.Medical completed successfully.@SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/QcHaYeNWOlFebruary 2, 2026

According to Sky Sport Germany, Engelns' move to Hoffenheim is a 'done deal' following the completion of a successful medical.

Leeds boss Farke has only once before commented on his son's footballing connection, at the time of Engelns' breakthrough into the Paderborn team at the end of 2024.

"They are pretty surprising me, [they're] in a really good position, and obviously it's my home city," Farke said.

"My fingers are crossed for them as well."

The team are in a title race for the second season running, currently three points off Schalke in top spot.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds, meanwhile, are hoping to remain in English football's top tier this season. Farke has added Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion this month, although that appears it will be the Whites' only addition.