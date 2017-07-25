Kaka backs Bonucci to help Milan rediscover glory days

Former AC Milan star Kaka believes the Serie A and European giants are ready to emerge from years of mediocrity following the signing of Leonardo Bonucci.

Kaka inspired Milan to Serie A and Champions League glory during his time at San Siro between 2003 and 2009, but the historic club have fallen on tough times in recent years, finishing eighth, 10th, seventh and sixth respectively in the last four seasons.

Not since 2010-11 have Milan claimed the Scudetto, watching helplessly from outside the top four as rivals Juventus dominate Italian football.

But bankrolled by new Chinese investment, Milan are daring to dream again following an extensive off-season overhaul of the squad, which has included the signing of Andre Silva, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Andrea Conte, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini.

One arrival stands out from the rest, however, after Milan prised Italy international defender Bonucci away from reigning champions Juventus, and 2007 Ballon d'Or winner Kaka is excited.

I ragazzi sono tornati ad allenarsi a Milanello! Si avvicina la sfida contro il ⤵️July 24, 2017

"I think [this is the resurgence of Milan]," Kaka, who is now the captain of MLS outfit Orlando City, told Omnisport.

"Bonucci is amazing. A very good player. He is young but [at] the same time very experienced.

"He can manage the defensive system of Milan and he can organise them. He will be one of the pillars of the team.

"I think and I hope this is the right time for the giant to come back and we will see Milan fighting for the best players in Italy and Europe."

After wrapping up their International Champions Cup campaign with a 4-0 drubbing of Bayern Munich, Milan's competitive season gets underway on Thursday as they do battle with Romania's CS U Craiova in Europa League qualifying.