Kaka excited about MLS debut with Orlando

Kaka was confirmed as an Orlando player back in July, as the franchise prepare to appear for the first time in the competition.

Their first fixture comes against fellow MLS newcomers New York City - featuring David Villa - at Orlando's Florida Citrus Bowl, and Kaka is thrilled about the prospect.

"I'm very excited and looking forward to playing on Sunday because I have had very special moments in my career and I think Sunday will be one of these," he said.

"It's the first game of the league, so it will be an amazing day for me."

Kaka's head coach Adrian Heath added: "It's no different than being anywhere in Europe. That's the biggest compliment I can pay them.

"I've played all over the world in some of the biggest stadiums and this will be equal to what I've witnessed before."

Orlando have also secured the services of Republic of Ireland international Sean St Ledger, who was previously without a club after leaving Ipswich Town.