Kaka eyes Balotelli partnership

The Brazil international completed his return to San Siro on Monday, after spending four years at Real Madrid.

He believes he can help Balotelli score goals in the same way he linked with Milan favourite Filippo Inzaghi between 2003 and 2009.

"Mario is a great player and I want to do well with him. I hope I can do with him what I used to do with Pippo Inzaghi," the 31-year-old told Milan's website.

"Four years have passed and now I’m back. It’s been two weeks that I thought if I could come back, a return to Milan would be ideal for me.

"In the last few days, I’ve been dreaming of hearing the fans sing my name in San Siro again."

The 31-year-old declared his intention to leave Real last week as he looks to win a place in Brazil's FIFA World Cup squad.

"I have a lot of desire to play and it’s a very important year for me due to the World Cup," he said.

"Right now I just want to do well for Milan, my team.

"I was very sad to leave this team and now it’s great to be back. I’m very happy."

Kaka has not featured for the national team since their 1-1 draw with Russia in March.