Kaka: Milan need to follow Juventus

Kaka wants his former club AC Milan to follow the lead of bitter rivals Juventus to recapture their former glories.

The Brazilian midfielder won the Champions League with Milan in 2007 and subsequently lifted the Ballon d'Or before securing a move to Real Madrid and said he is struggling to understand why the club has declined so rapidly in recent years.

Milan finished eighth in 2013-14 - outside the Serie A top three for the first time in five years - and then 10th last season.

The Italian giants languish in eighth place this season, having won just eight of 19 league games.

Kaka said Juventus have shown the way to get back up the table, after coming back from Serie B to claim the Serie A title four years in a row, also making the Champions League final last season.

"It’s hard to say from afar what's wrong with Milan," Kaka told Sky Italia.

"The Rossoneri are going through a negative cycle, but I'm sure they will rise again.

"Juventus have to be the example, for the way they came from Serie B to the Champions League final. I know it's hard to follow the example of another team in the same country, but that's what you have to do sometimes."