Kaka replaces Douglas Costa in Brazil's Copa America squad

Kaka will replace the injured Douglas Costa in Brazil's 23-man squad for the upcoming Copa America Centenario, it was announced on Thursday.

Bayern Munich midfielder Costa, who played in the club's penalty shoot-out win against Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal final last week, was ruled out of the Copa America due to a left-thigh injury.

Brazil coach Dunga elected to replace him with Orlando City midfielder Kaka, who has contributed five assists and scored twice in seven appearances in the MLS this season.

Kaka made his Brazil debut under Luiz Felipe Scolari in 2002 at the age of 19, and has gone on to play 91 times for the national team.

está convocado para a , nos Estados Unidos >> May 27, 2016

Brazil are looking to win a ninth Copa America title at the special Centenario edition of the tournament, held in the United States next month.

Dunga and Co. begin with a clash against Ecuador on June 4, before facing fellow Group B opponents Haiti (June 8) and Peru (June 12).