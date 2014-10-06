Kalou targets Pokal success with Hertha

Kalou has three goals from five Bundesliga appearances this season after making the switch from French side Lille at the end of August.

Having scored a winner against Wolfsburg in September, Kalou was on target twice in Hertha's 3-2 win over Stuttgart on Friday - sending the 29-year-old into the international break in good form.

On his return, Hertha must negotiate league fixtures against Schalke and Hamburg before travelling to Arminia Bielefeld in the Pokal, with Kalou eager to continue his fine cup record with his new club.

"I have a dream; I want the final," the four-time FA Cup winner told Bild.

"I want to be one of the first to win the trophy with Hertha. You have to aim high to develop.

"We must not underestimate [Arminia] but if we win there, there are only three wins through to the final."

Kalou also explained the best was yet to come from him, as the former UEFA Champions League winner becomes more accustomed to his team-mates.

"The interaction gets better from week to week," he added.

"A few per cent are still missing. Berlin has not yet experienced the real Salomon Kalou."