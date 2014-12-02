Kane: Chelsea defeat spurred Tottenham on

Tottenham were beaten 4-0 on their last visit to Stamford Bridge, when Tim Sherwood was at the helm, and Kane - an unused substitute in that game - is determined to set the record straight.

Unbeaten Chelsea top the Premier League by six points after 13 matches, while Tottenham are slowly climbing the table after a stuttering start under Pochettino.

Back-to-back league victories have lifted them to seventh heading into the midweek fixutres and Kane pointed out that his side have all the motivation they need to get one over on their London rivals.

"Obviously it is never nice when you get beat, especially by that sort of margin," he said of March's loss. "We had to look at each other, dust ourselves down and really push on. I think since then we've done well.

"This is a new season now, we've got a great bunch of lads and I think we're all together and we'll take that into the game on Wednesday.

"This season we have stuck together in games and in pre-season, we get on well and we have shown that on the pitch.

"We were honest with each other that day - and we had to be at that stage. Sometimes you have to do that in football when results don't go your way.

"You need to look at yourself and dust yourself down and stick together and push on."

Tottenham have not won at Chelsea since 1990, when Gary Lineker struck the winning goal in a 2-1 victory.