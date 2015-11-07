Kane confident Tottenham can beat Arsenal

Harry Kane is optimistic about Tottenham's chances of getting a good result in Sunday's derby against Arsenal as he aims to extend their fine run of form.

Spurs have won their last three games in all competitions, beating AFC Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Anderlecht over the past two weeks.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were heavily beaten by Bayern Munich in midweek and Kane has insisted Tottenham are ready for the task at hand.

"We have come off two very good wins so we are going into the game on a high and hopefully we can finish the week off well," Kane said.

"It is going to be a great battle and everyone is looking forward to it. We want to go there, set a high tempo and play well.

"It was not a good night for them against Bayern. They took a bit of a hiding in mid-week and they are going to want to put that right.

"A lot has been said about that result and, as fellow players, you know they will come out firing to try and put things right. So we know what to expect."

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal earlier this season in the League Cup.