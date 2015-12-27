Kane desperate to keep scoring

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is desperate to keep scoring after taking his tally for 2015 to 27 strikes in the 3-0 win over Norwich on Boxing Day.

The England international's double versus Norwich saw him break Teddy Sheringham's previous best of 26 Premier League goals in a calendar year for Spurs.

Kane is not done yet though, and is hoping to push the record further against Watford on Monday.

"I've got to keep going, try to take it one game at a time," Kane told the official Spurs website.

"I don't think about the records or anything like that. It's been a great year and there is still one game left, an important game at Watford on Monday.

"Hopefully then 2016 will be even better."

Tottenham have climbed to fourth place in the table following their recent good results, but Watford are just three points behind them after taking a 2-2 draw from Chelsea on Boxing Day.

"It will be tough. Watford have been great and got another good result at Chelsea," Kane added.

"They've picked up some good results in recent weeks and they are very good at home. It will be tough but we're looking forward to it.

"We're full of confidence and we'll go there and try to get the three points."