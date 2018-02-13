Kane gets battered! Spurs stars turned into pancake art

Shrove Tuesday – known to much of the world as 'pancake day' – has arrived for 2018, bringing with it social media posts by the thousands as people show off their skills with a frying pan.

However, four Tottenham stars might just have stolen the show after being immortalised in pancake form by Dancakes, experts at turning celebrities and pop-culture figures into artistic batter.

The Premier League club shared a video on Twitter of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane having their likenesses brilliantly crafted using nothing but pancake mix, bottles of sauce and a hot plate.

Spurs have become known for their sublime football under Mauricio Pochettino, but they have rarely looked this tasty.