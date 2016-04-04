Kane: I wanted to prove the critics wrong

Tottenham forward Harry Kane said he believed in his ability to prove critics wrong and ditch the 'one-season wonder' tag.

Kane scored 21 Premier League goals in his breakout season in 2014-15, finishing second in the golden boot standings behind Sergio Aguero (26).

However, the 22-year-old only managed to score once in his first nine league appearances this season, prompting many to label him a one-season wonder.

But Kane has been in league-best form since, shooting to the top of the scoring charts with 21 goals in his next 23 games, helping Spurs mount a serious title challenge.

And the England international said he was confident he could get back to his scoring best.

"Yes, there was a lot of talk at the start of the season [about being a one-season wonder] but I have a lot of self-belief, I believe in my ability," Kane said.

"Whenever anyone tells you you can't do something or that you're not as good as you think you are, you want to prove them wrong.

"Of course I want to do the best I can for myself anyway, but when people are telling me I can't do it, it makes it even better for me when I go out there and work hard and do what I do and achieve what I achieve.

"Obviously, I've gone ahead of last season but it doesn’t stop here - there are six games left for me to try to get as many goals as possible."

Kane scored his 22nd goal of the season to salvage a 1-1 draw away to Liverpool on Saturday, and the striker was pleased to become the first Tottenham player to reach that tally in the Premier League era.

"It's a great achievement, one I'm very proud of but hopefully it doesn't stop here, hopefully there are still a few more goals," he said.

"I didn't know about this record until I went in.

"It's a great thing to have, but three points are all that I care about at the moment. For me, it's just about the team and helping to get as many points as possible."

Tottenham are second in the league standings, seven points behind Leicester City with six games left in their season.