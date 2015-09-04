Kane: I'm no flash in the pan

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane has vowed to prove his exploits last season were not a flash in the pan.

Kane burst onto the scene in the 2014/15 campaign, scoring 31 goals in all competitions for the London club - including 21 in the Premier League despite not making his first start until November.

The 22-year-old has failed to find the back of the net in the early stages of this season and knows he should have scored in a goalless draw with Everton last weekend.

But the Tottenham academy graduate is content with his form ahead of England's Euro 2016 qualifier against San Marino on Saturday.

"I should have scored from that chance [against Everton]," he said. "I know that. But as a striker you are going to get chances where you miss and, after that, it is about how you cope.

"Some strikers go down a bad path and lose their confidence but not me. I am still confident and I have a lot of self-belief. If I get chances in games I know I am going to score so I am really not too worried."

Kane dismissed talk that he might be described as a 'one-season wonder' but can understand why such comments might be made given the manner in which he hit the ground running in his breakthrough campaign.

"I know I am more than that. I don't think last year was lucky. I worked very hard to get where I was but I think it was always going to be the case [people might say that] because I came on the scene so unexpectedly.

"People were always going to wonder: 'Can he do it again?' But nobody should be thinking: 'Can he score 10 goals in his first four games of the season?' We will see at the end of the season how it is.

"Even if I don't score as many goals as last year, I am playing week in, week out. This is the first time I have started [games at] the start of the season. Last year I wasn't even in the team until November so it is a new experience.

"I would like to have scored by now, but football doesn't always work like that. I still feel I have been playing well, contributing to the team and working hard."