Kane: I've silenced critics

Tottenham striker Harry Kane said he "shut up a few people" after returning to the scoresheet against Manchester City over the weekend.

Kane ended his 748-minute goal drought with a strike just past the hour mark as Tottenham stunned City 4-1 at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

The England international had failed to score in Tottenham's eight competitive games this season prior to the weekend, having announced himself with 31 goals in all competitions last term.

Now the 22-year-old, who remained upbeat throughout his dry spell, feels he may have silenced the critics, who had already called him a one-season wonder.

"Maybe I shut up a few people who have been talking over the last few weeks," Kane said.

"Only seven games and a few people said 'one-season wonder'. People can judge me at the end of the season and we will go from there. I have to stay focused but it is great to score.

"When you score like last season it becomes a drug, and when someone takes it away from you, you want to get it back. You want to score again and it was a good feeling to score again.

"It is frustrating [to be criticised]. I kind of use it to get my juices flowing and to prove these people wrong. I have had to prove people wrong throughout my career to get where I am.

"It is not easy coming through as a youngster but it makes me want to get better and the more people say it, the more I want to prove them wrong."