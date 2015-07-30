Kane, Kaka hail goalkeeper Rimando

The MLS All-Stars' clash with Tottenham on Wednesday quickly turned into Harry Kane against Nick Rimando, and both players could hold their heads high.

The depleted All-Stars - who were without the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Robbie Keane - emerged 2-1 winners in Denver, with Kane's strike from range proving no more than a consolation for the Premier League club.

But they had Rimando to thank for thwarting England striker Kane three times from close range in the first half.

"I think I connected too well and it went right down the middle," said Kane of his effort, which came moments after the All-Stars had taken the lead via Kaka's penalty.

"Sometimes you're better off scuffing them in and bobbling them in. But the goalie was in the right position at the right time and good credit to him, he pulled off some good saves."

Kaka, awarded the MVP prize for the game, added: "He was unbelievable. I think he saved the game.

"We have to say thank you to him because in the end he saved the team."

Real Salt Lake keeper Rimando, who had been touch-and-go for the game due to a knee injury, was thrilled to have taken part.

"I wanted to play. I had some friends out here," he said.

"And I knew I had to be smart as well. If the game was on Tuesday I wouldn't have played. So the extra day of rest definitely helped. But these games are fun.

"You want to be a part of these games. And some of these guys it's special to step on the field with so I wasn't going to waste that opportunity."