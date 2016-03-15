Kane loving Vardy golden boot battle

Tottenham star Harry Kane is enjoying the race for the Premier League golden boot and hopes to edge Jamie Vardy to the award.

Kane and Leicester City forward Vardy are locked on 19 goals apiece after the former's brace against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Kane said the battle was enjoyable, although Claudio Ranieri's men hold bragging rights with their five-point lead atop the Premier League.

"It's good fun. It's good competition, to be up there and fighting for the golden boot," he said.

"There's a few people going for it during the run-in. I'm sure Jamie was watching our game and he'll want to go and score a couple.

"It's good competition - it's what keeps you alive. So we'll see what happens at the end of the season.

"I'll see him [Vardy] if we're called up for the England squad, but I haven't texted him or anything. We're professional players, keeping an eye out for each other."

Kane's breakout season came in 2014-15 as he struck 21 league goals and, despite that, he was still doubted heading into this campaign.

With suggestions he may be a one-season wonder, Kane has answered his critics – and said prolific campaigns were his aim.

"There was a lot of talk at the start of the season and as I've always said before, the top players in the world find a way to get around it and score season in, season out 20, 30 goals. That's what I want to be," he said.

"I want to be one of the top strikers and I know I have to find ways to score goals other than last season because there is probably more attention than there was last year. I'm very happy to be where I am now."