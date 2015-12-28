Kane is not for sale - Pochettino
No money in the world can take Harry Kane away from White Hart Lane, according to Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino insists star striker Harry Kane is not for sale at any price.
Kane scored his 10th and 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over Norwich City and became the first Tottenham player to score 27 goals or more in a calendar year.
His form saw him called-up for the England national team, scoring 79 seconds into his international debut against Lithuania.
Despite going six league games without a goal at the start of the 2015-16 season, Kane has hit back and sits just four goals behind top-scorer Jamie Vardy.
The 22-year-old has attracted interest from bigger clubs in recent times, but Pochettino says no-one can pry him away from White Hart Lane no matter what the price.
"There is no price. No-one can buy him," Pochettino said.
"He is not for sale. There is not a value because it is impossible to put a price."
Tottenham moved inside the top-four with the win over Norwich and will be looking to consolidate their spot when they face Watford on Monday.
