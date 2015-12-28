Kane is not for sale - Pochettino

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino insists star striker Harry Kane is not for sale at any price.

Kane scored his 10th and 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over Norwich City and became the first Tottenham player to score 27 goals or more in a calendar year.

His form saw him called-up for the England national team, scoring 79 seconds into his international debut against Lithuania.

Despite going six league games without a goal at the start of the 2015-16 season, Kane has hit back and sits just four goals behind top-scorer Jamie Vardy.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from bigger clubs in recent times, but Pochettino says no-one can pry him away from White Hart Lane no matter what the price.

"There is no price. No-one can buy him," Pochettino said.

"He is not for sale. There is not a value because it is impossible to put a price."

Tottenham moved inside the top-four with the win over Norwich and will be looking to consolidate their spot when they face Watford on Monday.