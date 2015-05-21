Kane plans long Tottenham stay

Harry Kane insists that he sees his long-term future with Tottenham as the striker continues to be linked with a move away.

Reports have suggested a switch to Manchester United could be on the cards, but Kane - who has hit 30 goals for Spurs this season in all competitions - wants to stay at White Hart Lane.

"Spurs is where I'm at and where I plan to be for a very long time," he told BT Sport.

"We'll be looking to win some good trophies in the future. I want to keep progressing and keep getting better.

"This season has been crazy and more than what I ever expected to do so early on but it's happened, and it's how you deal with it.

"I am hoping to go on and win many trophies for Spurs and England. That's always been the aim since I was a kid, dreaming of lifting the trophy one day for them.

"I want to be the player that does everything he can to reach his ability and I'll keep working hard. I want to win trophies."

Kane's form earned him a maiden England call-up in March and the 21-year-old scored within a minute of coming off the bench against Lithuania at Wembley.

Like Spurs, Kane's season has tailed off in the closing weeks, with only one goal from his last seven games.