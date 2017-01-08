Kane reveals truth behind Tottenham omission

Harry Kane had good reason to be absent from Tottenham's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, with his partner having earlier given birth to the couple's first child.

Kane was left out of Spurs' starting XI for the third-round match at White Hart Lane – one of nine changes to the side that beat Premier League leaders Chelsea last time out.

But the England striker has since revealed the truth behind his omission.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Kane posted: "Me and @KateGoodlandx had our beautiful baby girl this morning, Ivy Jane Kane at 7.30am. Weighing 7.8pounds. Amazing feeling, so proud!"

Ben Davies' first Tottenham goal opened the scoring before Son Heung-min wrapped up the win, but the hosts were made to battle hard against the resolute Villans.

"The goal came at a tough time," Davies is quoted as saying bye BBC Sport. "We were starting to get a bit sloppy, making a few mistakes and once we got the first goal we saw the game out.

"We expect a lot of ourselves. To come out here we have to have that winning mentality and we did."