Kane states Tottenham commitment

Harry Kane has seemingly poured cold water on rumours of a move to Manchester United by reasserting his commitment to Tottenham.

It has been a season to remember for Kane, who has become a first-team regular at White Hart Lane and responded with 31 goals in all competitions.

That form led to two England caps, and he marked his full international debut with a goal in a 4-0 victory over Lithuania in March.

Kane has since been linked with a move to United, but the striker, who is currently on a post-season tour of Malaysia with Tottenham, sees his future in north London.

"Spurs are a big club and I have a bright future here," he said.

"I hope to continue scoring goals and doing well with the club."