Kane states Tottenham commitment
Tottenham fans appear to have been handed good news, after Harry Kane said his future is at White Hart Lane.
Harry Kane has seemingly poured cold water on rumours of a move to Manchester United by reasserting his commitment to Tottenham.
It has been a season to remember for Kane, who has become a first-team regular at White Hart Lane and responded with 31 goals in all competitions.
That form led to two England caps, and he marked his full international debut with a goal in a 4-0 victory over Lithuania in March.
Kane has since been linked with a move to United, but the striker, who is currently on a post-season tour of Malaysia with Tottenham, sees his future in north London.
"Spurs are a big club and I have a bright future here," he said.
"I hope to continue scoring goals and doing well with the club."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.