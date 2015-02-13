Kane staying grounded amid England talk

The Spurs striker has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season, more than any Premier League player, with a stunning recent surge of form leading to calls for his inclusion at international level.

England coach Roy Hodgson suggested on Thursday that Kane will indeed be selected for next month's fixtures with Lithuania and Italy, though the 21-year-old is tempering expectations.

"A lot of people are talking about it [England]," he told Sky Sports after being named the Premier Legaue's Player of the Month for January.

"But there is still a month or so until [Hodgson] names his squad and I've just got to keep doing what I am doing and keep my feet on the floor.

"Come the end of March, hopefully I am still doing it and we'll see what happens.

"We're still in quite a few competitions, we've got the final of the Capital One Cup ahead of us, and we're doing well in the league as well.

"Exciting times ahead and February's going to be a big month. Hopefully we can all continue our form."