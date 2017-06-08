Kane wants to improve England goal record

Harry Kane is targeting an improved goal record for England after claiming the Premier League's Golden Boot prize for the second season in a row.

Tottenham striker Kane won the PFA Fans' Player of the Season award after hitting 15 goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances, but it is over a year since he found the net for England.

Kane is yet to feature for new England boss Gareth Southgate due to injury and the 23-year-old is keen to improve a return of five goals in 17 appearances for the Three Lions.

"As a striker you're always going to be under scrutiny. People are always going to look for you for goals," Kane said ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park.

"But I'm confident at the minute. I haven't played for England for a while due to injury so I'm excited to play again and hopefully score. With club football, you're in a rhythm all the time, but with your country it's not like that - you meet up now and then and it's something I've got to get used to.

"Five in 17 isn't terrible but if I can get a hat-trick at the weekend and another few in the next game, that ratio won't look as bad. I don't really look at records, but I look at past players and how they played and obviously Alan Shearer was a fantastic player for club and country, which I aspire to be. Watching players like that can only help me."

Southgate took his players to an army training camp for assault courses and camping at the weekend and Kane was delighted to learn lessons from the team-building exercise.

"It was an amazing experience. Even just talking to the Marines, hearing stories of what they've been through. It was a bit of a surprise," Kane added.

"It was about seeing how we can adapt do different situations in a football match; like people getting sent off, or going 1-0 down. Being in the woods, camping, or doing obstacle courses, was about adapting to whatever is thrown in front of us.

"It was stuff I've never done in my life and the players haven't either. The camping, seeing how they conduct themselves, some of the stuff they go through - it was one of the best experiences of my life."