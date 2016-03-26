Kane: Was turn a tribute to Cruyff? Maybe!

England striker Harry Kane says his Cruyff turn in Saturday's thrilling 3-2 win over Germany may have been a subconscious tribute the late Johan Cruyff.

Cruyff, who lent his name to the move he made famous died following a battle with lung cancer on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of emotion across the football world.

Roy Hodgson's men came from two goals down to beat the world champions in Berlin, with Kane netting their first after setting himself up with a wonderful turn on the edge of the box.

"Was it a dedication to Cruyff? Maybe!" he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Jamie Vardy pulled the visitors level before Eric Dier sent the travelling fans wild with a headed winner in stoppage time.

"We played brilliant, had a lot of chances, we could have scored more," Kane added. "We never gave in. What a night.

"Everyone needs to stay calm. It is a friendly, but it is a great night for England and shows what a team we are.

"We have to keep coming back, keep doing what we're doing, we have another important game on Tuesday against the Netherlands and go from there."