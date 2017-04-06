Kante backs Hazard for PFA Player of the Year prize

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante says team-mate Eden Hazard deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

The Belgium international scored both goals for his side as they secured what could prove to be a valuable 2-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday that keeps them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Kante is among the favourites to claim the prize, having maintained the exceptional form he produced in Leicester City's remarkable title triumph of last season, but the France midfielder says Hazard deserves it more.

"For me it's easy to say one player from Chelsea," he told Sky Sports News. "We can all see what Eden Hazard is doing. He's a different-class player."

Chelsea will be crowned champions for the second time in three seasons if they win six of their remaining eight matches, and Kante has urged his team-mates not to expect second-placed Spurs to drop points and make their lives easier.

"We still have eight games and we have to win six," he said. "Tottenham are a good team playing very well, so it's not done and we have to fight.

"Maybe Tottenham and Liverpool are going to come back so we have to focus on our game and play game-after-game for the title.

"Mathematically we need six wins, so we just need to focus on our way and win six games as soon as possible for this title."