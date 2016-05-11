Kante: I am not a star player

N'Golo Kante insists he is not a "star player" despite establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during Leicester City's title-winning season.

Kante, 25, has been one of Leicester's most influential players in 2015-16 following his £5.6million move from Ligue 1 outfit Caen in the off-season.

The Frenchman has featured in 36 of the side's 37 league games this term, with his form earning him an international debut against Netherlands in March and a likely Euro 2016 call-up.

Kante was awarded the Players' Player of the Year by his Leicester team-mates on Tuesday but remains humble when it comes to his contribution to the team.

"I am not a star player," he said. "I think [winning the league] was the spirit of the team, we fight all the time and I think this is why we have done it.

"When I came here I could not imagine this, winning the title. But as the season has gone on we feel and say 'why not', why not? Now we did it."

Kante is looking forward to representing Leicester in next seasons Champions League but admits he has no idea how the side will fare in their tournament debut.

"Champions League next season will be new for me but I hear good things," he said.

"We don't know [if Leicester will surprise European teams], we will see.

"We have just done it for this season, next season we will see what will happen but we don't know."