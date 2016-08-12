Kante move spells end of Leicester's challenge, says Lineker

N'Golo Kante's move to Chelsea will play a crucial role in Leicester City failing to retain their Premier League crown, according to former player Gary Lineker.

The France international was one of the stars of Claudio Ranieri's side that claimed a shock title win last season, having joined from Caen at the start of the campaign.

However, with Kante now at Stamford Bridge, Lineker believes Leicester will come up short without him.

"Kante allowed Ranieri to play the system he did," Lineker told BBC Sport.

"He can't do that anymore. Kante was the most unsung of the big three players, but he was probably the most important."

And regardless of any off-season departures, the ex-England forward insists his boyhood club's success could not be repeated.

"It was a one off," he added.

"I never thought I would see something like that in my lifetime, Leicester winning under those circumstances - or any other club of that stature in this modern age.

"I am sure the league will be a little anti-climactic because they won't do that again but there is the Champions League to look forward to. That will be a wonderful experience for the supporters."