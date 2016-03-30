Kante uncertain on Leicester future

Leicester City midfielder N'Golo Kante would not commit to remaining with the surprise Premier League leaders after celebrating his 25th birthday by scoring his first international goal for France.

Kante only signed from Caen in August for a reported £5.6million fee but his excellent displays have led to speculation linking him with some of Europe's biggest clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus most recently credited with holding an interest.

That form won him a first call-up to Didier Deschamps' France squad and - after making his debut against Netherlands on Friday - he scored in the 4-2 win over Russia at Stade de France on Tuesday.

"I will fight for Leicester this season and next season we never know and we will see," he said to Sky Sports.

"At this moment I am focused on Leicester. We have to finish well this season but I don't mind about [being linked with] the other clubs.

"We will fight for the title but it is not [our] due. We have to fight in every game. There are seven games left. We hope to win the league, but it's not finished."

Kante was thrilled with his first experiences of international football over his opening two games.

He told reporters: "It [the goal] was a good present for my birthday. [It was my] first time in the starting line-up and first goal. It was a good win and we are happy

"I'm happy with how this meeting went. I discovered the France team. The meeting and training went well, there was this first goal and these two victories. It went very well for me.

"The Euros are something else. There is still time to think about that, but everything went well."