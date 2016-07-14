Kante's future in his own hands - Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has stressed N'Golo Kante's future is "in his own hands" amid reports claiming Real Madrid and Chelsea are keen to sign him.

The holding midfielder was a key figure in Leicester winning the Premier League title in 2015-16 and his performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Madrid and Chelsea are believed to be interested in luring Kante away from Leicester, but the champions remain hopeful of keeping the 25-year-old.

"We offered Kante a new deal before he went to the Euros," Ranieri told reporters.

"Now I know there are a lot of big teams interested.

"His future is in his hands."

The France international's existing contract with Leicester is due to expire in 2019.

Leicester previously managed to convince Jamie Vardy to snub a move to Arsenal in favour of a new deal at the King Power Stadium.