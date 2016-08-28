Karanka open to transfer 'surprises' after strong Middlesbrough start

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is open to more signings before the transfer deadline despite his side's strong start to their Premier League campaign.

An uninspiring 0-0 draw away to West Brom on Sunday took Boro to five points from their first three games and secured their first clean sheet of the new season.

Karanka had been left disappointed on Wednesday when his side crashed out of the EFL Cup following a 2-1 defeat after extra time to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

But the former Real Madrid defender was delighted with the response of his players at The Hawthorns and credited a strong transfer window for their promising first few weeks of the campaign.

"It was an important point because after last Wednesday we played 120 minutes and lost the game," he told Sky Sports. "West Brom is a difficult place so I am pleased with the players.

"The discipline was good and the second half in particular it was not easy to play the way we wanted. But if you keep this spirit we will win games.

"This team has been fighting to get into the Premier League. We have learned that you always have to be 100 per cent in this league. I am pleased we have a break to recover before the international break with five points.

"Now we are five points on the table because the club has done well in the transfer market. I have almost the squad I wanted in pre-season. Now it's just about adding the right players because the squad is almost full. The market is the market and surprises can happen."